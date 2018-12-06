Refreshed Lexus RC F, new Track Edition to debut at Detroit Auto Show

Lexus

The reintroduction of the vaunted Toyota Supra at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show would have been a big deal alone, but now we know that Lexus will also introduce a new high-performance offering. Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North America, announced Thursday at a media luncheon that the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition will be introduced in Detroit.

The above teaser photo is our first and only glimpse so far at the new Track Edition, which will evidently sport a big carbon fiber wing atop its trunk lid. It will be a street-legal car, Carter told media, and the standard Lexus RC F will also be refreshed for the 2020 model year at the same time.

There are no details yet on the 2020 Lexus RC F or on its Track Edition, but Carter promised media that the car would be the "fastest, most powerful" Lexus model -- aside from the erstwhile LFA supercar.

That promise alone gets us excited about the new RC F. Today's model, which was introduced at the 2014 Detroit show, packs a 5.0-liter V8 engine with 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque. It's anyone's guess how much power the Track Edition might offer, or even what engine it will use, though it's worth remembering the Lexus LC 500 does extract 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet from that same V8.

We'll get all the details when the 2020 Lexus RC F makes its debut in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019. Lexus will also livestream the car's debut so enthusiasts all around the world can keep up with the action.