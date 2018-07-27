Lexus celebrates 10 years of F with LFA art car at Spa

The Lexus LFA was an odd supercar. It was an engineer's car, one where the technical details of its construction were even more exciting than its looks. When its competitors were going crazy with turbos and V12 engines, the standard LFA had a 553-horsepower naturally aspirated V10 that shrieked and wailed from three exhaust tips. It was a wonderful thing and very un-Lexus.

Now, to celebrate the 10th birthday of the Lexus "F" performance brand, it is releasing a special one-off art car based on the LFA that is meant to remind us of just what Toyota is capable of when it flexes its muscles.

The art livery was designed by Portuguese artist Pedro Henriques to evoke the feeling of movement and the idea of constant evolution. We're not sure if it does all that, but we're definitely enjoying looking at it, and that's what matters. The car is based on the limited Nurburgring-package spec LFA which came with 563 horsepower, a quicker-shifting transmission and more aero and was only limited to 50 units.

"My inspiration for this livery was the idea of fluidity present in the contemporary life, where things are in constant movement and it's hard to freeze anything," Henriques said. "The lines in the drawings follow this feeling of going everywhere and never stopping; a progressive life. I wanted to reach an organic feeling by using handmade material and liquid lines in the elements spread through the car. By doing this I hope to express a feeling where the car becomes a less defined shape, in constant mutation in its movement."

The LFA is making its debut at the 24 Hours of Spa race this weekend and is being presented alongside a pair of Lexus RC F GT3 race cars that will be campaigned by the Emil Frey Lexus Racing Team.