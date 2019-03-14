Karma will reveal the second-generation Revero in Shanghai

Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive might have been quiet for some time, but at the upcoming Shanghai Motor Show, the California-based automaker will have plenty to talk about. Karma on Thursday revealed a teaser photo showing the 2020 Revero, the second generation of the car that was derived from the Fisker Karma. The car debuts at Auto Shanghai in early April.

The 2020 Karma Revero will apparently be "faster, smarter" than the outgoing Revero, and the company also promises it will be "even more stunning in design." It's not clear from the shadowy teaser photo exactly how the car's design will change, but we're eager to see the apparently "all-new" model. Interested parties will be able to get behind the wheel soon, too, as Karma says the 2020 Revero will be offered to buy or lease in the second half of this year.

Powertrain and other mechanical specs for the new car remain a mystery. The existing, first-generation Karma Revero is a plug-in hybrid that Karma says has 50 miles of all-electric range, 403 horsepower and 981 pound-feet of torque.

The introduction of the new Revero is the final pillar in what Karma is calling its "Shanghai Big Three." The company will also use the Chinese show to reveal an all-electric concept car called the Vision, as well as a concept designed with famed design house Pininfarina.

Today's teaser comes with the news that Karma has also invested $7.5 million to upgrade its powertrain research and development facilities at its headquarters in Irvine, California. New tech, including test cells and dynamometers for both gas engines and electric motors, will allow Karma to further its development of "electric motors, generators and range-extended powertrains" in-house, instead of contracting that work to outside companies. It's a signal that Karma is serious about developing more new models going forward.