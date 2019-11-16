2020 Honda CR-V: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Honda CR-V is one of the automaker's most important models. Thus, Honda isn't resting for the 2020 model year, giving its compact crossover a rather thorough freshening up.
While buyers may not really notice the small changes to the exterior and interior, the crossover sports a new engine, and now the CR-V comes in hybrid flavor for those seeking extra efficiency. The added upgrades don't add too much to the bottom line, either.
Click here to read our most recent Honda CR-V review.
Powertrain and specs
The 2020 CR-V comes with a 1.5-liter turbo-four engine that makes 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque. Not only is that slightly more power (6 hp), but the engine is more efficient than the old, naturally aspirated 2.4-liter base motor, as well. The CR-V should return an estimated 2 miles per gallon more in city, highway and combined driving scenarios over the previous model year. That brings the official EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings to 28 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined.
Launching at a later date is the 2020 CR-V Hybrid. Here, there's a 2.0-liter inline-four Atkinson cycle engine that works with two electric motors and a battery pack. It's the same system found in the Accord Hybrid, which is mighty impressive. Total power output is 212 hp. The EPA hasn't rated the CR-V Hybrid just yet, but Honda says it's expected to return 50% better fuel economy in the city than the standard CR-V.
Front-wheel drive is the standard for the CR-V, though all-wheel drive is optional for each trim. The same applies to the CR-V Hybrid.
Interior
When it's time to pile everyone in, the CR-V provides room for five passengers -- two up front and three in back. While lower trim levels stick with cloth upholstery, leather is optional and even standard on more expensive CR-V trims.
Behind the rear passengers you'll find just shy of 40 cubic feet of cargo space, but folding the seat down will reveal 75.8 cubic feet instead. The CR-V Hybrid, meanwhile, still retains a flat-load floor and the same cargo area even with its hybrid system. All CR-Vs come standard with automatic climate control and USB connectivity.
Technology
The big news for 2020 is that every single CR-V now features Honda Sensing. That's the title for the automaker's bundle of active safety equipment. It includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. However, infotainment tech is light on the base LX model -- the EX trim is where a 7-inch touchscreen comes into play with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also rear-cross traffic monitoring, HD Radio and a smart keyless entry system. Touring models add goods such as wireless phone charging and a factory navigation system.
Pricing
Prices for the 2020 CR-V start at $26,145 after a $1,095 destination charge, but the volume seller will absolutely be the EX trim, which starts at $28,655. Optioning a fully loaded CR-V Touring before other additions reveals a $34,345 price. All-wheel drive is a $1,500 option on every trim. Prices for the CR-V Hybrid will be released in early 2020 before it goes on sale.
A full pricing rundown is below and each figure includes the destination charge.
- CR-V LX FWD: $26,145
- CR-V LX AWD: $27,645
- CR-V EX FWD: $28,655
- CR-V EX AWD: $30,155
- CR-V EX-L FWD: $31,145
- CR-V EX-L AWD: $32,645
- CR-V Touring FWD: $34,345
- CR-V Touring AWD: $35,845
Availability
The 2020 Honda CR-V is on sale now, while the 2020 CR-V Hybrid will go on sale early next year.
