2020 Honda CR-V packs more power, better fuel economy and a minor price bump

Honda pulled the wraps off its refreshed CR-V this past September, but now we know just how much it'll cost for buyers to take one home.

The automaker on Monday said the 2020 CR-V will set buyers back $26,145. That includes a mandatory destination charge of $1,095, and overall, the cheapest CR-V is $600 more expensive than a 2019 model. Keep in mind that all-wheel drive is a $1,500 option for each trim.

Despite the added cost, buyers will likely appreciate the updates that called for the price bump.

For 2020, Honda Sensing is standard across the entire CR-V lineup. The company's bundle of active safety features includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Also new across the lineup is a 1.5-liter turbo-four engine. It replaces a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter inline-four, and it makes a tad more power (6 horsepower more) and returns EPA-estimated fuel economy figures that are greater by 2 miles per gallon. More power and efficiency -- never a bad combination.

The latest model doesn't look dramatically different, but there are some styling changes. Notably, a new front bumper and grille give the CR-V a more pronounced look and the taillights have a darker element applied to them. Inside, the center console gets a makeover in the name of ergonomics. Honda said the USB ports are easier to access and there's more space to store whatever comes along for the ride. For those who choose a fully loading Touring trim, a heated steering wheel and wireless phone charging are now standard equipment as well.

Speaking of the Touring trim, it'll start at $33,345. Dropping down to the EX-L will present a $31,145 price tag and an EX trim starts at $28,655. The EX, which will be a sweet spot for many buyers, bundles a 7.0-inch touchscreen display that houses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Heated seats, remote start and a smart-entry keyless system are also standard at this price.

As for the more efficient CR-V Hybrid, Honda isn't ready to share details yet. The hybrid model will go on sale next year, and we'll learn more before then. In the meantime, the standard 2020 CR-V will reach dealers starting this week.