2020 Ford Expedition recalled for seat belt sensor flaw

Ford on Monday issued a new recall for the 2020 Expedition SUV over faulty seat belt tensioner sensors. In the affected SUVs, the issue could leave front passengers without airbag protection in the event of a crash.

The automaker said the sensor malfunction could lead to the system misclassifying the size and weight of an occupant. These systems turn the front passenger airbag on or off, but even with an average adult, it may not activate the airbag. Without an airbag to deploy, there's an increased risk for injury in the event of a crash.

The issue boils down to the passenger seat belt buckle that doesn't play well with the sensor. Owners may see the airbag light will not illuminate even with a passenger in the front seat.

Ford said this issue affects 1,355 vehicles in the US and all hail from the 2020 model year. A total of 12 Expeditions in Canada and one in Mexico are also included in the recall. To fix the issue, Ford said owners will need to bring their vehicle to a local dealer service center where a technician will replace the front passenger seat belt buckle.

The automaker did not provide a timeline for when the recall will start, but Expedition owners should keep an eye on their mailboxes in the coming weeks.