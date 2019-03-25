2020 Ford Bronco shown with removable hardtop, doors at dealer meeting

Enlarge Image Ford

It's been quite a long time since Ford first confirmed the Bronco nameplate was returning to the US market back in 2017, but now we've got a few more details on the reborn off-roading SUV thanks to a recent dealer meeting. Automotive News reported Monday that Ford showed the new Bronco to dealers at a meeting over the weekend, meaning we've learned a little more about the new model.

Among the details reportedly revealed at the Palm Beach, Florida, event: The Bronco will be offered in both two- and four-door configurations. Its hardtop and doors will be removable and able to be stored in the cargo compartment. Unlike the Jeep Wrangler, the Bronco's side-view mirrors are reportedly mounted to the A-pillars, keeping it street legal and safer when driving sans doors. Dealers also told Automotive News the new Bronco will have "retro" design with touches like round headlights, a rectangular grille and "Bronco" lettering stamped across its nose. Perhaps our best look came in March 2018, when Ford released the above teaser image of the Bronco under a sheet.

A Ford spokesman told Roadshow by email that the company had no comment on the report, saying only that, "Bronco will be seen in 2020."

At the event, Ford also reportedly showed off the so-called Baby Bronco to dealers. It'll be a smaller off-roader, though no more details have been revealed; Ford hasn't even confirmed a name for the new model. Photos of what may be the Baby Bronco leaked at an earlier Ford dealer event. Dealers were also shown Ford's Mustang-inspired electric crossover, which is expected to offer a 300-mile driving range when it debuts in 2020. Automotive News also reports that Ford told dealers the company is planning a small unibody pickup truck to join the Bronco and Baby Bronco.

With the Ford Bronco set to reach customers by late 2020, just a few months after the Baby Bronco, there's still plenty of time until we see Ford's next off-roading SUV. But based on how many other automakers have seen success by reviving classic model names, we expect that interested buyers will be willing to wait.