Ford's Ranger and Bronco trucks return to US, starting in 2019

Ford may have already unveiled its sole new product for the 2017 Detroit auto show -- the 2018 F-150 pickup -- but it had just a bit more news up its sleeve. At a press conference today, Ford announced that it will bring the Bronco and Ranger nameplates back to the US starting in 2019.

Enlarge Image Photo by Ford

"We've heard our customers loud and clear. They want a new generation of vehicles that are incredibly capable yet fun to drive," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of the Americas. "Ranger is for truck buyers who want an affordable, functional, rugged and maneuverable pickup that's Built Ford Tough. Bronco will be a no-compromise midsize 4x4 utility for thrill seekers who want to venture way beyond the city."

That's all we know so far. Ford didn't show off any pictures of the Bronco, but it did say the Ranger would be based on the current Euro-spec model, which is the truck you see here.

Both the Bronco and Ranger will be built at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. This should please at least one Twitter account.