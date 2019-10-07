2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray gets pricey quickly with options

Chevrolet

Chevrolet and the Corvette team got the jaw-drop moment they likely wanted this past July at the 2020 Corvette Stingray's debut. Then, GM President Mark Reuss said the mid-engine sports car would boast a starting price under $60,000. Then, the team doubled down with an official announcement that pegged the starting price at $59,995 after a destination fee.

Let's be real, though. There are going to be very few base-spec mid-engine Corvettes at dealerships in the short run. Heck, we all know dealers are going to mark these suckers up, too. As I quickly discovered after Chevy launched the 2020 Corvette Stingray's full build configurator, it's pretty easy to select some modest options and face a price closer to $70,000.

I began with the base 1LT trim, the sub-$60,000 model for all intents and purposes. From there, I stuck with a paint color that doesn't cost extra (this shade is called Shadow Gray Metallic). Then came the packages. Of course I want my Corvette with the Z51 performance package. It adds 5 extra horsepower, performance Brembo brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential and a fancier exhaust. That was a given and slapped another $5,000 onto the cost.

While the stock wheels are fine and dandy, I do love the optional 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels with the five-spoke design. That's another $1,495. I also opted for the Magnetic Ride Control option that does not come with the Z51 package. The performance suspension adds another $1,895.

Even if you look past the dozens of extra options for the interior, which include colored seatbelts, Competition Sport bucket seats and navigation, I still closed my mild build with a final price of $68,385. This is the base model, remember.

Chevrolet

Opting for the 2LT trim before options pushes the starting price to $67,295 and the range-topping 3LT trim starts at $71,945. Both of those figures are before options. Now, if I choose to get wild and build something obnoxious with every reasonable option under the sun, I finish with a price of $91,600. This build includes a $500 "accelerate yellow" exterior color, carbon flush stripes and mirror caps, a carbon-fiber roof, hash mark graphics, Stingray center caps, red brake calipers, the same five-spoke wheels with gray-painted pockets and more exterior extras.

As for other options, this price includes a memory front lift setting, the Z51 package, an engine appearance package with LED lights to highlight the midmounted 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine and even carbon fiber trim. There are two ways to look at this: Either it's a really freaking expensive Corvette, or it's the bargain of the new decade. Also note, I said "reasonable option." There are plenty of other doodads and luggage sets that can take this car to the $100,000 mark, should buyers so choose.