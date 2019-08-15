2020 Chevy C8 Corvette starts at $59,995 after destination

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

When Chevrolet finally brought the mid-engine 2020 Corvette before the public, it made the audacious comment that this eighth-generation muscle car's base price would slide in under $60,000. Many figured that would be the price before the mandatory destination charge, but the truth is even better.

Chevrolet on Thursday announced pricing for the 2020 Corvette. It will start at $59,995, which includes a $1,095 destination charge. You're still on the hook for taxes, title fees and all that good stuff, however, and the true out-the-door price is subject to all that good stuff.

That base price isn't exactly a penalty box, either. There's a whole bunch of quality standard equipment, including eight-way power seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, a 10-speaker Bose sound system, an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-inch gauge display and LED headlights.

The next trim up, 2LT, will run you $67,295. Here, you get a color head-up display, wireless device charging, heated and ventilated seats, embedded navigation, a rearview mirror that can display what the backup camera sees, a forward-facing camera to prevent curbing, blind-spot monitoring and satellite radio. The top trim, 3LT, goes up to $71,945 and includes fancier seats, a leather-wrapped interior and suede upper trim.

Each trim comes standard with the same powertrain: There's a 6.2-liter V8 engine mounted midship, putting out 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, which mates to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and rear-wheel drive. Any trim can spend an extra $5,000 to get the Z51 Performance Package, which bumps the output to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft. If you're looking for the nose-lift system, that's available on 2LT and 3LT trims for $1,495.

If you like rocking something unique, there will be plenty of options for you when ordering a 2020 Corvette. There are 12 exterior colors on offer, in addition to six different interior themes, six seat belt colors, three seat choices and two optional stitching upgrades. Assembly kicks off in Bowling Green, Kentucky later this year.