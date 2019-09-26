Chevy's adding a turbo-4 engine to the Blazer, but why?

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Chevy's reborn Blazer crossover caused no small amount of controversy since it came out, but since then, things have mostly quieted down. That's good because overall, the Blazer is an attractive SUV and is decent to drive with the top-spec V6 that makes 308 horsepower and 270 pound-feet.

However, now that it's been out for a while, Chevrolet is interested in giving people some more choice, specifically in the form of a new engine. The engine in question is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit that produces a reasonable-if-not-Earth-shattering 230 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. That helps it slot in nicely between the base 2.5-liter engine and the V6.

But here's the thing -- that new turbo 4, while cheaper than the V6, might not be that great of a value proposition, according to a report Thursday by CarsDirect. See, the starting price for the 2LT trim level where the turbo motor is first available is $33,995. The price for the same 2LT trim with the V6 engine is only $500 more.

Will the four-cylinder engine be a little thriftier when it comes to fuel? Probably on paper, though those numbers aren't out yet, but the difference likely won't be that huge in real-world driving. Also consider that the turbo engine will likely require premium fuel, while the 3.5-liter V6 skates by just fine on regular unleaded.

According to a statement by a GM representative in an interview with CarsDirect.com, Chevy's reason for offering the turbo-four was "to provide Blazer customers more choice," but the choice doesn't look like it makes much sense from where we're sitting.