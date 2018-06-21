2019 Chevy Blazer marks the return of a legendary SUV nameplate

Rumors of a new Blazer being in the works have been confirmed with the debut of the 2019 Chevy Blazer today in Atlanta. However, unlike the old body-on-frame Blazer that last graced Chevrolet showrooms during the 2005 model year, the new model is built on a unibody structure shared with the GMC Acadia.

News of the unibody will likely disappoint some fans of the previous Blazer models, but the migration to the more complaint foundation from a full frame is hardly new among SUVs. The Ford Explorer and Nissan Pathfinder have previously made the switch.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Instead of offering rugged off-road capabilities like the Jeep Wrangler, the new Blazer will instead cater to customers looking for a stylish and versatile five-passenger crossover SUV, which slots between the relatively bland-looking Equinox and three-row Traverse in the Chevrolet lineup. To make more of a visual statement, Blazer designers looked to the Camaro for a little inspiration giving the SUV a wide stance, tall hood, big grille and skinny headlights up front. A high beltline runs along the sides that lead back to the strong rear haunches.

For base-level Blazers, 18-inch wheels will be standard with 20-inchers available. The sporty RS and range-topping Premier will ride on 20-inch wheels or optional 21-inchers. Sleeker and meaner looks on the RS come courtesy of blacked-out exterior accents, while the Premier wears a tasteful amount of chrome for a more premium appearance.

The Camaro design cues continue in the cabin with a center stack that borrows heavily from the sports car with familiar climate controls for the dual-zone system and round air vents. Depending on trim level, different accent bits and colors will dress the interior with the RS getting red touches and the Premier offering two-tone seats with accented piping and galvanized chrome trim.

Other cabin features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sliding rear seat, optional panoramic roof and hands-free power liftgate. When it comes to carrying stuff, the offers 64.2 cubic-feet of cargo space with the backseats folded down.

For tech, the latest Chevy MyLink system handles infotainment with an 8-inch touchscreen, Bose audio, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. There's no shortage of smart device charge options, either, with entry-level Blazers featuring four USB outlets, while RS and Premier get six USB ports and come standard with a wireless charging pad. Available safety technologies include adaptive cruise control and rear camera mirror.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Two engines will be offered with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque serving as the base engine. Those looking for additional grunt can spring for a 3.6-liter V6 with 305 horses and 269 pound-feet that offers an estimated tow capacity of 4,500 pounds. Both engines work with a 9-speed automatic transmission in front- or all-wheel drive configurations.

The new 2019 Chevrolet Blazer will go on sale in early 2019 to battle it out with the likes of the Ford Edge, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Nissan Murano. No official pricing details are available yet, but a base price tag in the low $30,000-range similar to its competitors seems like a good bet.