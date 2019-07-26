Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Chevrolet Blazer is adding a third engine option to its roster for the 2020 model year. According to Car and Driver, a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine will join the 2020 Blazer lineup, producing 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

"We added the [2.0-liter engine] to the Blazer to offer customers more choice," a Chevrolet spokesperson confirmed to Roadshow via email on Friday.

This new powertrain looks to fit in nicely between the Blazer's existing engines. The 2020 Blazer will still be available with a 193-horsepower, naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter I4 on base trims, and the upper-crust RS and Premier models will continue to use Chevy's 308-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6. The 2.0T engine will be offered on the Blazer's mid-tier 2LT and 3LT models, where it'll be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the base 2.5-liter engine, which is offered exclusively with front-wheel drive, the 2.0-liter turbo-four will be available with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

Another advantage of the 2.0T engine will likely be fuel economy, though official 2020 Blazer EPA numbers are not available just yet. For reference, the 2019 Blazer is rated at 24 miles per gallon combined with its 2.5-liter engine, and either 21 or 22 mpg combined with the V6 (the former with all-wheel drive, the latter with front).

The 2020 Blazer will start rolling into Chevy dealers this fall, and we expect the 2.0T models to be priced around $35,000.