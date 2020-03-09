2021 Audi RS6 Avant costs over six figures, so pay up

Audi

Finally, America's been treated to the Audi RS6 Avant. The German brand heard fans' cries loud and clear for the fast wagon, so Audi delivered. Now, you fans need to deliver as well and actually buy one.

Audi said on Monday the demanded wagon will cost $109,995 after a $995 destination charge. It's a steep price, but honestly, who cares? The RS6 Avant oozes performance and gorgeous looks.

Like the related RS7 hatchback, the RS6 Avant carries a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine under its hood with 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Notably, though, the RS6 Avant is actually less expensive than the RS7, even though the wagon is undeniably cooler. A base RS7 before any options rings in at $114,995.

Then again, if you're shopping a car that easily matches the price of some starter homes across the US, a few thousand dollars probably won't break the bank.

Also like the RS7, the RS6 Avant shares an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the Quattro all-wheel drive system. It matches the more expensive model's 0-60 mph time at 3.5 seconds and it will go 190 mph just like the RS7 with optional RS brakes that lift the speed limiter from 155 mph. Under the wide and angry sheet metal sits Audi's RS adaptive air suspension, which the company says is specifically tuned for the wagon, Dynamic Roll Control and all-wheel steering. Starting to see why the RS6 Avant is the better car yet?

Standard equipment for the $109,995 price includes a set of 21-inch wheels with summer tires, Audi's MMI Touch infotainment system with dual screens and a 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit. The cool factor of owning the supercar disguised as a practical machine is also standard. Those looking for a little more will find an options list that includes a sport exhaust, a black trim and carbon-fiber trim package.

To kick things off in the US, Audi plans to offer the RS6 Avant with a 25th Anniversary edition to mark the RS badge's birthday. Twenty-five owners will be able to nab an RS6 Avant 25th Anniversary Nogaro Package. Not too many changes, save for unique badges, but a set of 22-inch, five-spoke wheels in silver aluminum fill the wagon's wheel wells out. Audi fits the black trim package as standard, tosses the sport exhaust in and dabs a bit of blue inside with embossed 25th Anniversary logos on the front seats. For collectors, this is clearly the one to get.

We'll see the car at dealers soon, but we've driven the RS6 Avant once already. It's good, very good, so please America, go buy one.