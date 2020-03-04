2020 Audi RS7's great power comes with a big price tag

Enlarge Image Audi

The 2020 Audi RS7's fast hatchback design won't come cheaply, but then again, "affordable" isn't really a word we'd ever use to describe the car.

For those with the means to drop $114,995, it's a banging choice. Audi dropped official pricing on Wednesday, which includes a $995 destination charge. Like the RS6 Avant, perhaps every die-hard enthusiast's first choice, a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 makes 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It'll go from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and it's easy to forget specs like this were reserved for supercars once upon a time.

The RS7 is totally something you could drive year round, with an eight-speed automatic handling shifting duties and power sent to all four wheels. And on the weekend, it's a serious track toy.

Opt for the available ceramic brakes and Audi lifts the speed governor from 155 mph to make room for a top speed of 190 mph. When track time's over, the adaptive air suspension with three different modes can keep things comfortable on the ride back home. An RS Sport suspension, all-wheel steering and six driving profiles are all included. Two of the profiles are available for drivers to customize them as they see fit.

Looks are subjective, but the 2020 RS7 remains a mean-looking thing with wide wheel arches, gaping air inlets and a lip spoiler that extends above speeds of 60 mph. The RS7 shares just four parts with the pedestrian A7: the hood, roof, front doors and tailgate. At each corner, Audi fits 21-inch wheels as standard, but optional packages will swap in 22-inch wheels along with black or carbon-fiber accents.

Inside, it's the same sort of cockpit we're used to when it comes to recent Audi vehicles. The MMI Touch system provides two screens for infotainment and climate controls, while a Digital Cockpit sits front and center. Here, there are special RS displays that give you information on various parts of the car, such as the boost pressure, engine oil temperature and more. There's even a lap timer for those weekend sessions.

The RS7 will ship out to dealers soon, but one has to wonder if the RS6 Avant will steal some of its glory. The hot wagon is so good and so beloved, but time will tell how buyers react to the expanded number of RS choices.