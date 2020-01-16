2020 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid commands a premium over standard SUV

Audi

The Audi E-Tron took the honors as the brand's first battery-electric car, and now Audi has its first plug-in hybrid, the 2020 Audi Q5.

The Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid doesn't get a fancy surname or anything, but it does promise 20 miles of zero-emissions driving. Thanks to a 14.1 kilowatt-hour battery and electric motor paired with a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, drivers should see an estimated 65 miles per gallon equivalent.

It won't exactly be an inexpensive plug-in, however. Prices will start at $53,895 after a $995 destination charge, Audi announced today, or $9,600 more than an entry-level Q5 without the plug-in gear. With the 14.1-kWh battery, the Q5 plug-in will be eligible for a federal tax credit up to $6,712. The credit remains based on battery size, with the full amount still $7,500 for plug-ins and EVs with larger batteries. With the credit, the price drops to $47,183.

The hybrid powertrain provides a combined output of 362 horsepower and 396 pound-feet of torque, which is far more than the standard Q5. Regular models make do with 248 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard, too, and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to the four wheels. Three modes use the battery's energy differently: EV is for pure electric driving, Battery Hold, well, holds the battery's the charge and Hybrid lets both power sources work together efficiently.

As for standard equipment, buyers will find Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a suite of basic active safety gear and 19-inch wheels. Fancier features like a smart keyless system, premium audio and more are optional. Buyers can also select two exterior colors not available on the regular Q5: Daytona gray and turbo blue.

The 2020 Q5 plug-in hybrid follows a lot of changes to Audi's lineup for the new model year. The 2020 A4 and A5 debuted this week with -- gasp -- lower prices.