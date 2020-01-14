2020 Audi A4 refresh actually comes with a price cut

Enlarge Image Audi

New cars are becoming increasingly expensive, with the average vehicle costing well over $30,000. That makes Audi's move to lower prices on the refreshed 2020 A4 a surprising one.

It's true, though. On Tuesday, Audi detailed the 2020 model's changes and provided prices for each A4 trim. The entry-level A4 40 minus Quattro all-wheel drive drops to $38,395, down from $40,195. Prices include a $995 destination charge that hasn't changed from last year either. The Premium Plus trim is $400 cheaper at $41,995, but the Prestige model does get a price increase. It'll cost $47,945 for 2020, up from $45,695.

There are more discounts to be found in A4 45 model with Quattro all-wheel drive. The prices start at $41,895, or $1,100 less than last year. Inching into the Premium Plus here reveals a $2,000 price drop, down to $44,995. Again, only the Prestige trim gets a price bump, but it only grows by $650.

The vast majority of A4 models may be cheaper, but there's a lot more gear onboard. Notably, the model gets the latest MMI Touch infotainment display that's creeping into all new Audis. A 10.1-inch screen sits in the center and Audi said it's up to 10 times quicker than the outgoing system. Also new inside is a standard heated driver's seat for front-wheel drive models and standard front sport seats for the Quattro models. Drivers will find added active safety features such as a pre-sense system to alert the driver to a possible collision and blind-spot monitors as additional included gear.

And yes, Audi's wonderful 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit is still available. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also standard.

On the outside, the visual changes result in a mild look, but one that's far more in line with thew A6 and A7. Each 2020 A4 gets standard LED lights now and the front grille mirrors its corporate brethren better than before with a wider design. It's still a handsome sedan at the end of the day, and Audi said this update sees almost every exterior piece updated. As for A4 Quattro models, they get a sportier S line exterior package as standard. Mild visual changes are present for the A4 Allroad and the S4, too. Starting prices for both models will remain the same, however.

What won't change are the powertrains. While Europe dabbles with hybrid mills, the US is sticking to the familiar stuff. FWD A4 models still get a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 188 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Stepping into an A4 Quattro provides a power increase to 248 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque from the same engine displacement. A seven-speed automatic shuffles gears around.

All of the changes make the A4 a pretty good-looking value in the luxury sedan space. It's on sale now, so dealers may even have one ready to see in person.