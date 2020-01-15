2020 Audi A5, S5 ranges storm in with lower prices

Audi

If you or someone you know purchased a 2019 Audi A5 or S5, apologies. For 2020, starting prices for the entry-level models actually drop compared with prices last year, in a kind of weird turn of events. Audi's refreshed A4 is also cheaper for 2020.

In a Wednesday announcement, Audi said the 2020 A5 Sportback sedan will set buyers back $43,895 after a $995 destination charge, which holds steady for 2020. That's a significant price cut of $1,300 this time around, though the car gets Audi's latest MMI Touch infotainment system as standard equipment. LED headlights and taillights, trizone climate control and a panoramic sunroof are all standard, too.

The midrange A5 Sportback Premium Plus' price also falls by $400, while the top-tier Prestige climbs by $1,800 to $53,595. Those not shopping for a range-topping A5 Sportback should score a slightly less expensive car now. Good news for those looking at an A5 Coupe or Cabriolet, too, because prices are identical to those of the 2019 models. The coupe also starts at $43,895, while the convertible costs $50,895 to start.

The good times keep rolling for those looking at the S5 range because it too is less expensive than last year. A base S5 Sportback Premium trim costs $52,895, down $500 compared with last year. The Premium Plus trim will cost $54,400, or $900 less than last year, but the Prestige trim does get a price hike. It's now $61,295, up from $59,995 for a 2019 model. S5 Coupe prices are identical to the Sportback model this year, which also reflect price cuts from 2019.

As for the S5 Cabriolet, it technically gets a $3,400 price deduction, since Audi will offer the car in Plus trim for 2020. Previously, the midrange Premium Plus was the gateway to the S5 Cabriolet. Now, the least expensive model is $61,195 compared with a $64,595 S5 Cabriolet last year.

With the price cut comes the aforementioned new infotainment system, which is far snappier than before, and a new grille is wider and flatter than before. Powertrains remain identical to last year, too; the A5 range gets a 2.0-liter turbo-four that makes 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque and the S5 range keeps its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 349 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Europe, meanwhile, gets some new hybrid options for the A5 portfolio.

Look for these cars at dealers in the first quarter of this year.