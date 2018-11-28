Porsche's GT2 RS Clubsport is evidence that all of Weissach must be on drugs

Enlarge Image Porsche Motorsport

Porsche announced on Wednesday that it's building 200 racing versions of its supremely bananas GT2 RS road car. It's called the GT2 RS Clubsport, and they'll each cost $485,000. We'll pause for a moment while you clean the coffee out of your keyboard.

The GT2 RS Clubsport will weigh around 200 pounds less than its road-going counterpart and makes use of the road car's hellaciously potent turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six and seven-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox. It comes with a roll cage and is not road legal.



The Clubsport eschews the road car's fancy schmancy carbon ceramic brakes for some good ol' iron rotors sized at over 15.35-inches clamped by big aluminum six-pot calipers. The rear wheels are a massive-but-we're-surprised-they're-not-bigger 12.5-inches wide, and the fronts are 10.5 inches.



Other fancy race car touches include the addition of a Cosworth digital dash, a quick-disconnect steering wheel, Porsche's Track Precision race app, an integrated lap trigger, an electrical cut-off and a lightweight lithium-ion battery.



The Clubsport is eligible to race at Porsche Club of America events, club sport events and probably not many other places, but hey, if you can afford to buy a Clubsport then you can afford to rent a racetrack for a day, right?

Deliveries are slated to begin in May of 2019.