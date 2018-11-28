Porsche's GT2 RS Clubsport is a limited-production track-only weapon

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Porsche's GT2 RS Clubsport is a racing-only version of its crazy GT2 RS road car.
The GT2 RS Clubsport keeps the road car's 700 horsepower 3.8-liter turbocharged flat six.
Also coming from the road car is the seven-speed PDK gearbox and the rear-wheel drive layout.
The Clubsport gets a roll cage as standard and comes with a digital dash from tuning legend Cosworth.
No fancy-pants carbon ceramic brakes here, folks. The Clubsport gets massive 15-inch steel brakes with six-piston aluminum calipers.
The Clubsport is limited to just 200 units and will sell for $485,000.
Owners will be able to race their new technological terrors at Porsche Club of America events and probably not too many other places.