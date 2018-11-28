Porsche's GT2 RS Clubsport is a limited-production track-only weapon

  • m18-6212-fine
Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport

Porsche's GT2 RS Clubsport is a racing-only version of its crazy GT2 RS road car.

Photo:Porsche Motorsport
1
1 of 7

The GT2 RS Clubsport keeps the road car's 700 horsepower 3.8-liter turbocharged flat six.

Photo:Porsche Motorsport
2
2 of 7

Also coming from the road car is the seven-speed PDK gearbox and the rear-wheel drive layout.

Photo:Porsche Motorsport
3
3 of 7

The Clubsport gets a roll cage as standard and comes with a digital dash from tuning legend Cosworth.

Photo:Porsche Motorsport
4
4 of 7

No fancy-pants carbon ceramic brakes here, folks. The Clubsport gets massive 15-inch steel brakes with six-piston aluminum calipers.

Photo:Porsche Motorsport
5
5 of 7

The Clubsport is limited to just 200 units and will sell for $485,000.

Photo:Porsche Motorsport
6
6 of 7

Owners will be able to race their new technological terrors at Porsche Club of America events and probably not too many other places.

Photo:Porsche Motorsport
7
7 of 7
