Watch the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS rip some gnarly doughnuts

When Porsche debuted the 2018 911 GT2 RS at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, everyone assumed the 700-horsepower super coupe would be pretty good at spinning in circles. Now, we have video evidence.

The GT2 RS' first attempt at doughnuts didn't turn out so well, with a kind of half-hearted turn morphing into an awkward reversal. But the man in charge of Porsche's latest monster gave it another try later on, and he was very clearly successful. Who doesn't love a good doughnut or two?

Another thing we learned from this video is how gnarly the GT2 RS sounds. Its 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged engine puts out 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It'll snort its way to 60 mpg in just 2.7 seconds, and it won't peter out until it hits 211 mph. I'll take two, please.

(Hat tip to Automobile!)