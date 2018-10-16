2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS: The ultimate Porsche experience?

James Lipman

The Porsche 911 range spans an incredibly wide variety of sports cars, from the classic Carrera up through the Turbo and beyond. Virtually every permutation of ferocity is accounted for in one version or another.

There are comfortable daily drivers, blisteringly quick GTs and, of course, track-focused monsters. At tippy top of the scale, beyond even the sublime expression of 911-ness that is the GT3 RS, sits a car that takes the concept of what we once believed a Porsche 911 road car was and, somehow, raises the bar.

The 911 GT2 RS, with almost 700 horsepower, seems as far removed from a 911 Carrera as two cars could be. The difference in 0-62 mile-per-hour time is the same as that between a BMW M140i and a Ferrari 488. It's a remarkable gap for two cars that share the same model name.

Now playing: Watch this: Porsche 911 GT2 RS: Too hot to handle?

But can you have too much of a good thing? The GT2 RS is, after all, road-legal. Can you use this away from the racetrack and still get a satisfactory driving experience? Moreover, can you even enjoy that much power when it's not focused on breaking lap records? It's noisier, stiffer and far more treacherous to drive in the wet than its tamer siblings, but does the GT2 RS give you the ultimate Porsche experience, or something so extreme that it's unrecognizable as a true 911?

To answer these questions, Carfection took the 911 GT2 RS to a challenging road to find out if Porsche has made a car that's too hot to handle, or if more simply is, well, more.