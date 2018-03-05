Mercedes-AMG C43 gets more power, better tech for 2019

Mercedes-Benz recently announced a mid-cycle update for its C-Class sedan, and -- surprise, surprise -- those changes aren't just limited to the standard C300. At the Geneva Motor Show this week, Mercedes-Benz will also show an updated version of the AMG C43 four-door, with more power, small design tweaks and better onboard tech.

Let's start with that power bump. The AMG C43 uses the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 as before, but horsepower is increased from 362 to 385 -- a 23-hp gain. Torque remains the same at a healthy 384 pound-feet, routed to all four wheels (with a 69-percent rear bias) via Mercedes' AMG Speedshift 9-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the AMG C43 gets many of the same enhancements as its C300 cousin. For the driver, there's a brand-new multifunction steering wheel with touch control buttons for the gauge cluster and infotainment system. Speaking of, the center-mounted infotainment display grows a bit for 2019, with Mercedes' COMAND interface housed inside a larger, 10.25-inch screen. If you were hoping to see Merc's new MBUX system as part of the C43's mid-cycle updates, well, there's a big ol' sad trombone playing in your honor.

Look closely and you might be able to spot the visual differences between the 2019 C43 and its predecessor. Mercedes says the sedan gets new front and wheel bumpers, with LED headlights and taillights offered as standard equipment. New, model-specific 18-inch wheels round out the updates, though of course, large 19-inch rollers are also available.

The C43 acts as a middle child in the C-Class lineup, slotting between the mainstream C300 and hot-hot-hot AMG C63. When we reviewed the 2017 model, we called it "a great drive surrounded by some very fetching sheetmetal" -- assuming you can deal with the decidedly stiff ride, anyway. We expect the 2019 C43 to be just as enjoyable.