2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 gets a 23-horsepower bump

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Mercedes-Benz will show the updated AMG C43 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
The new C-Class gets a full range of updates for 2019.
AMG C43 models get a 23-horsepower bump over the 2018 model.
The AMG C43 still uses the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
There's better tech inside for 2019, with a larger infotainment touchscreen.
The rear-biased 4Matic all-wheel-drive system sends 69 percent of the engine's power to the rear wheels.
Look closely, the AMG C43 gets a redesigned front bumper for 2019.
And whaddaya know, the rear bumper gets a slight nip/tuck for 2019, as well.
New 18-inch wheels are offered on the AMG C43, with 19s optional.
Keep scrolling through the gallery for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43.