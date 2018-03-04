2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 gets a 23-horsepower bump

  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
Mercedes-Benz will show the updated AMG C43 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
The new C-Class gets a full range of updates for 2019.

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
AMG C43 models get a 23-horsepower bump over the 2018 model.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The AMG C43 still uses the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
There's better tech inside for 2019, with a larger infotainment touchscreen. 

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The rear-biased 4Matic all-wheel-drive system sends 69 percent of the engine's power to the rear wheels.

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Look closely, the AMG C43 gets a redesigned front bumper for 2019.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
And whaddaya know, the rear bumper gets a slight nip/tuck for 2019, as well.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
New 18-inch wheels are offered on the AMG C43, with 19s optional. 

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Keep scrolling through the gallery for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 gets a 23-horsepower bump

