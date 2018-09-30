2019 Jeep Renegade gets a new face and a new turbo engine

We may have seen it overseas several months ago, but it's only now that Jeep is finally pulling the covers off the refreshed US-market 2019 Renegade. In addition to a mild visual update, the Jeep Renegade gets a new turbo engine option with more power.

Jake Holmes/Roadshow

On the outside, visual changes for the 2019 Jeep Renegade include new fascias with relocated foglights, as well as new taillights, new wheel designs and newly optional LED headlights. Inside, the graphics for the instrument cluster have been tweaked, too. There are also some new exterior color choices.

The big powertrain change is that the old Renegade's optional 1.4-liter turbo engine has been replaced by a 1.3-liter version. The new engine offers up 177 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque, which beats the old 1.4-liter by 17 horsepower and 16 pound-feet. It's optional on the Sport and Latitude trim levels and standard on the Limited and Trailhawk. This engine also adds engine stop-start and active grille shutters (except on the Trailhawk) for further fuel-economy improvements.

Jake Holmes/Roadshow

The 1.3-liter engine should be slightly more fuel efficient than its predecessor, but we don't have any EPA numbers just yet. The outgoing Renegade's 1.4-liter engine returned 24 miles per gallon city and 31 mpg highway. Interestingly, this powertrain change doesn't apply to the Renegade's sibling, the Fiat 500X, which continues to offer the 1.4-liter engine for the 2019 model year.

The Renegade's base engine is unchanged. It's a 2.4-liter inline-four rated for 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet. Both engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and can be equipped with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Other changes for the 2019 Renegade include the addition of adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors and self-parking technology to the Advanced Tech Group package. Pricing for the new Jeep Renegade has not yet been announced.