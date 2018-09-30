The 2019 Jeep Renegade gets refreshed inside and out

  • 2019 Jeep Renegade
The Jeep Renegade has a new look for the 2019 model year.

Among the changes to the Renegade are new fascias with relocated foglights, as well as new wheels and new optional LED headlights.

Under its hood, the Renegade will now offer a 1.3-liter turbo engine instead of its old 1.4-liter engine.

The new turbo engine has 17 horsepower and 16 pound-feet more than the outgoing 1.4-liter.

To further bolster fuel efficiency, Renegades with the 1.3-liter engine add engine stop-start and active grille shutters.

Note restyled taillights, which go along with new paint colors, for the 2019 Renegade.

In addition to the new turbo engine, the Renegade will continue to offer a 2.4-liter inline-four as its base engine.

Fuel economy figures aren't yet ready, but the 2019 Renegade should be more efficient thanks to the new engine.

The 2019 Renegade also adds adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors and self-parking technology as part of an option package.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Jeep Renegade.

