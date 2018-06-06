2019 Jeep Renegade gets a new look in Europe

As had been teased, the Jeep Renegade received a makeover today in Europe. There isn't much information just yet on the 2019 Renegade, but it's clear that the small SUV received a facelift all over. It's the first facelift for the Renegade.
While Jeep's signature seven-slot grille remains front-and-center in the 2019 Renegade, changes include new-look headlights that appear to match the LED units in the new Wrangler, as well as a restyled lower fascia with the foglights moved inboard and a new vent shape at the outer edges of the fascia. Around back the changes are subtler, but highlighted by a new taillight design that had already been teased, plus a new liftgate that now has a prominent opening handle instead of the old model's hidden handle, beneath the lower edge near the bumper.
Jeep said that in Europe, the new Renegade will have new three- and four-cylinder gas engines, ranging from a 120-horsepower 1.0-liter through a 180-hp 1.3-liter. In the US, the Renegade currently offers a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine with 160 hp and 2.4-liter engine with 180 hp. The Jeep Renegade was introduced here in 2014 for the 2015 model year.
A Jeep spokesman in the US said the company has "nothing further to announce" about when the tweaks seen in these photos would make their way to the US-market Renegade. That said, it's hard to imagine the refresh wouldn't be applied here too -- stay tuned for more when we have it.
