Hyundai is bringing a refreshed Ioniq Hybrid and PHEV to Europe this year

Hyundai

Fans of budget-friendly efficient transportation have reason to be excited because Hyundai announced on Thursday that updated versions of its Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In cars are destined for the European market for the 2019 model year.

What's new for 2019? Kind of a lot, actually. Hyundai's started by updating the styling, though the changes here are more evolutionary than revolutionary with an updated grille and lighting.

Inside the changes are more pronounced with a new infotainment and climate control set-up that replaces the previous Ioniq's dull sea of black. The new system features an option 10.25-inch touchscreen display that can receive over-the-air updates and uses voice recognition alongside Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new Ioniq has some exciting tech under its skin too including a new "Green Zone Drive Mode" that can utilize more power from the electric part of its drivetrain in designated geographical areas. It also uses the Kona's one-pedal driving system with advanced regenerative braking.

While Hyundai hasn't yet confirmed to us when the new Ioniq is destined to hit US shores, we do know that it will be available in European showrooms starting in the second half of 2019.