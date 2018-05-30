2019 Hyundai Ioniq adds more active-safety equipment

Hyundai

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq range will receive a handful of technology updates for the new model year, with improvements in safety and infotainment. This is the third model year for the Ioniq Electric and Hybrid, though only the second year for the Plug-In Hybrid version.

In terms of safety, the Hyundai Ioniq range will now add automatic high beams and a driver alertness warning to its roster of active-safety tech. The Ioniq Hybrid's SEL trim level also adds pre-collision braking, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control; in 2018 those features were part of a $1,000 package.

Any Hyundai Ioniq equipped with navigation should now be a little better at understanding your requests for directions. The cars will now use natural-language, cloud-based voice recognition with a point-of-internet database provided by HERE Technologies. And finally, the Ioniq Electric and Plug-In Hybrid will include remote monitoring of battery charging as standard from within the cars' associated Blue Link telematics smartphone apps.

The Hyundai Ioniq range spans three models all aimed at different types of customers, but all with the goal of saving fuel. The Ioniq Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter gasoline engine and electric motor, and returns up to 57 miles per gallon city and 59 mpg highway. The Ioniq Electric has a 28.0-kilowatt-hour battery and has a driving range rated for 124 miles. And finally, the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid uses an 8.9-kWh battery pack that delivers 29 miles of all-electric driving before the 1.6-liter engine takes over.

The 2019 versions of all three Ioniqs will be in dealerships this summer.