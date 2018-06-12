2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Editions add style and performance

GMC is offering Yukon buyers a new way to dress up the three-row SUV with two new Graphite Edition packages. Offered on the SLT trim levels of the 2019 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, the standard Graphite Edition provides only aesthetic changes, whereas the more involved Graphite Performance Edition brings more horsepower into the mix.

The standard Graphite Edition treatment takes a 2019 GMC Yukon and adds 22-inch wheels with black accents, black running boards with gloss-black accents and a black-chrome mesh grille. In addition, pretty much all of the SUV's exterior trim is finished in gloss-black: the window trim, fog light surrounds and roof rails. No changes are involved for the truck's interior.

GMC

The next step up is the Graphite Performance Edition, which builds on the appearance pack, and requires you select it. It equips the Yukon with a 6.2-liter V8 engine good for 420 horsepower, a 10-speed automatic transmission and Magnetic Ride Control suspension. The standard Yukon and Yukon XL feature a 355-hp, 5.3-liter V8 and a six-speed automatic.

Usually, to get the 6.2-liter engine and Magnetic Ride Control buyers must upgrade to the more expensive, glitzy and highly contented Yukon Denali. While prices haven't been revealed just yet, given that the Graphite Performance Edition is based on the Yukon SLT, it's likely to be a more affordable way to get that powertrain than moving up to the Denali. It also mirrors the RST performance packages offered on the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, the Yukon's platform-mates. Those, too, pack the 6.2-liter engine and 10-speed auto, with Magnetic Ride Control available as an option.

That's not all, though. The Graphite Performance Edition also adds gloss-black 22-inch wheels, Bose active noise cancellation, a color head-up display and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It can be equipped on models with either rear- or four-wheel drive.

The 2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Editions go on sale this summer. Buyers will get a choice of just three exterior colors: onyx black, white frost tricoat and dark sky metallic. Exact pricing for the Graphite and Graphite Performance packages will be released closer to when they go on sale.