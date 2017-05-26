GMC refines 2018 Yukon Denali with new 10-speed automatic

Denali is the ultimate expression of GMC, packing its most luxurious trimmings inside with an extra dose of style on the outside. Now, GMC's biggest Denali can add a few feathers to its cap for the 2018 model year.

The 2018 GMC Yukon Denali brings a few enhancements to the table not seen on other Yukon models. Namely, it picks up a new 10-speed automatic transmission, which mates to the same ol' 420-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 as before. The addition of two extra gears should improve both fuel economy and drivability.

Enlarge Image GMC

There are two other minor alterations to the 2018 Yukon Denali, as well. Out front, there's an imposing new grille that looks like something you wouldn't want barreling down on you at speed. Inside, there's a new Mastique Ash trim that utilizes real wood -- and, with a starting price around $66,000, it had darn well better be real wood.

That's it, really. Not much else has changed. It still seats seven, and it still rocks GM's standard infotainment system with an optional 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. While it's expensive, the Denali trim comprises the majority of Yukon sales. The 2018 Yukon Denali goes on sale this fall.