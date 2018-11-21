2019 Ford Ranger gets 21 mpg city, 26 highway with RWD, report says

The 2019 Ford Ranger is one of the most hotly anticipated new pickup trucks, and folks are eager to learn as much about it as early as possible. Today, we might have its official fuel economy figures -- for rear-wheel drive, at least.

The Ranger5G forum claims it discovered the first official window sticker for the 2019 Ranger, which includes its fuel economy. According to the alleged window sticker, the 2019 Ford Ranger RWD will achieve 21 mpg city, 26 highway and 23 combined.

Ford neither confirmed nor denied the information. "We're excited to share fuel economy figures for the all-new Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and will do that once we receive official certification from the EPA," a Ford spokesperson said in an emailed statement. At the time of writing, those figures were not yet available on the EPA's website.

If those numbers are true, that'll launch the Ranger to the top of its class. According to fueleconomy.gov, the most efficient current midsize truck (with a gas engine) is the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado RWD at 20 mpg city and 26 highway. The 2019 Honda Ridgeline FWD is hot on its tail at 19 city and 26 highway.

That said, the Colorado RWD with a diesel engine will beat the group with an estimated fuel economy of 20 city and 30 highway. The Ranger might be available with a diesel in other markets, but that won't be the case in the US, so the diesel Colorado will likely remain the fuel-economy king for now.

The 2019 Ford Ranger has already entered production in Michigan. Its starting price is $25,395, and a limited lineup means nearly every trim of this truck can be had for less than $30,000. All Rangers come with the same engine -- a 2.3-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, which is class-leading among midsize trucks without diesel engines. In the right spec, Ford says that it'll tow up to 7,500 pounds and haul up to 1,860 pounds in the bed.