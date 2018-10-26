  • 2019 Ford Ranger SEMA concept
Ford Performance says this Ranger Pre-Runner "highlights Ranger's go-anywhere, do-anything flexibility and capability."

Ford Performance designed this Ranger Base Camp concept for owners who like to go camping or overlanding "to get off the grid for a getaway."

Addictive Desert Design equipped this Ranger with two Xbox One consoles and TVs so gamers can play Forza Horizon 4 wherever they are.

The Ranger Nightfall concept has off-road tweaks like Fox aftermarket suspension, as well as urban-focused modifications like 20-inch wheels and a bed cap with roof racks.

BDS Suspension extended the bed on this Project Ranger X truck, adding a utility rack to transport essential off-road gear like fuel canisters, tools and MaxTrax recovery boards.

New suspension from Icon Vehicle Dynamics, as well as tweaks like tubular bumpers, are said to make this Ranger "Baja-ready."

Airdesign USA added a whole lot of body styling parts to its Ranger concept, including a hood scoop, cab spoiler and fender vents.

Aftermarket companies tweak the 2019 Ford Ranger for SEMA

