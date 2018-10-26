Aftermarket companies tweak the 2019 Ford Ranger for SEMA

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Ford Performance says this Ranger Pre-Runner "highlights Ranger's go-anywhere, do-anything flexibility and capability."
Ford Performance designed this Ranger Base Camp concept for owners who like to go camping or overlanding "to get off the grid for a getaway."
Addictive Desert Design equipped this Ranger with two Xbox One consoles and TVs so gamers can play Forza Horizon 4 wherever they are.
The Ranger Nightfall concept has off-road tweaks like Fox aftermarket suspension, as well as urban-focused modifications like 20-inch wheels and a bed cap with roof racks.
BDS Suspension extended the bed on this Project Ranger X truck, adding a utility rack to transport essential off-road gear like fuel canisters, tools and MaxTrax recovery boards.
New suspension from Icon Vehicle Dynamics, as well as tweaks like tubular bumpers, are said to make this Ranger "Baja-ready."
Airdesign USA added a whole lot of body styling parts to its Ranger concept, including a hood scoop, cab spoiler and fender vents.