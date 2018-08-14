2019 Ford Ranger configurator launches, starts at $25,395

It feels like a decade has passed since Ford announced that the midsize Ranger pickup would return to the US. Now that dealers can finally open their books for pre-orders, Ford finally saw fit to tell us how much the thing will cost.

The 2019 Ford Ranger starts at $25,395, which includes a $1,095 destination and delivery charge. For that price, you can pick up a base XL trim with a double cab, rear-wheel drive and a 6-foot box. Admittedly, you don't get a whole lot for that price -- standard equipment on the XL double cab includes steel wheels, cloth bucket seats, a 3.5-inch screen on the dashboard and a four-speaker audio system. It's a work truck, what did you expect? Automatic emergency braking is standard, though, which is nice.

Move up to the XLT trim and you get a few more goodies like alloy wheels, two extra speakers, fog lights and a larger 4.2-inch screen. The XLT also includes Ford's CoPilot360 safety suite, which adds automatic high beams, blind spot monitoring and lane-keep assist. It also picks up Ford's 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability. This trim starts at $29,035 with a double cab, a 6-foot box and rear-wheel drive.

At the top of this three-trim range is the Lariat, which starts at $33,305 in the same configuration (RWD, double cab, 6-foot box). The fancy comes out in spades, thanks to equipment like LED headlights, leather-trimmed front seats, keyless entry and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Ford's Sync 3.

If that's not the way you want your truck, you can ditch the RWD in favor of four-wheel drive for an extra $4,000. Plunk down even more cash, and you can have two full rows of seats, otherwise known as a crew cab, although your box will be shortened from 6 feet to 5 feet. All possible configurations carry the same powertrain -- a 2.3-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine mated to a 10-speed automatic.

Order books are now open, so if you're well and truly amped for Ford's new midsize pickup, you can drop some dough on a preorder. If you'd rather not spend real money, head over to Ford's website and play with the configurator to find your ideal spec. Check out the full 2019 Ranger pricing below, too, so you can start preparing your wallet.