2019 Ford Ranger promises to out-haul, out-torque the competition

Ford has taken its dear sweet time rolling out information about the upcoming 2019 Ranger midsize pickup. We knew about its engine, but we didn't know its output, and we didn't know how capable it was. Ford's cleared some of that up today.

Ford has announced a few more key specs of the 2019 Ranger. The automaker said the Ranger's sole engine, a 2.3-liter turbocharged I4, will put out 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. That's more torque than its gas-V6-equipped competitors -- the Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma -- but it's down on horsepower compared to Chevy, GMC and Toyota. You can check out the full output comparison in the table below.

Midsize truck engine comparison Vehicle Engine Type Engine Power (hp) Engine Torque (lb-ft) 2019 Ford Ranger 2.0-liter I4 turbo 270 310 2018 Toyota Tacoma 3.5-liter V6 278 265 2019 Chevy Colorado 3.6-liter V6 308 275 2019 GMC Canyon 3.6-liter V6 308 275 2018 Nissan Frontier 4.0-liter V6 261 281

Ford also laid out its max payload and towing capabilities. Its maximum payload capacity is 1,860 pounds, which is the best in its class -- second place is the Toyota Tacoma (in Access Cab configuration) with 1,620 pounds. The Nissan Frontier has the lowest max payload rating of 1,460 pounds (in Crew Cab configuration, base S trim).

When equipped with its trailering package, the 2019 Ranger will pull 7,500 pounds. That's more than any gas-engine midsize pickup, but the Canyon and Colorado will out-pull the Ranger by a couple hundred pounds when equipped with the 2.8-liter diesel I4. The Frontier again lives at the bottom of the barrel, only capable of 6,710 pounds in its most capable configuration (King Cab, rear-wheel drive). You can see the full comparison breakdown in the table below.

Midsize truck capacity comparison (gas engines) Vehicle Max Towing (lbs) Max Payload (lbs) 2019 Ford Ranger 7,500 1,860 2018 Toyota Tacoma 6,800 1,620 2019 Chevy Colorado 7,000 1,566 2019 GMC Canyon 7,000 1,605 2018 Nissan Frontier 6,710 1,460

Production of the 2019 Ford Ranger will start later this year in Michigan, and deliveries should begin before the end of the calendar year. It will start at $25,395, including $1,095 for destination and delivery. Its most expensive configuration will top out just under $40,000 before options are factored in.

Its pricing structure is pretty close to the competition, which means the Ranger should be able to capture a pretty sizable market share without forcing its customers to break the bank.

2018 Ford F-150 Diesel: If a four-banger is not enough for you, you'll have to move on up.

History of the Ford Ranger: This badge has lived quite the life.