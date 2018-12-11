2019 Ford Ranger boasts best-in-class gas fuel economy

Ford

Add another important spec to the 2019 Ford Ranger's roster: best-in-class fuel economy, at least when it comes to city and combined EPA ratings among its gasoline-powered competition. Ford announced Tuesday that the new Ranger will be rated for 21 miles per gallon city, 26 mpg city and 23 mpg combined when equipped with rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel-drive Rangers will score EPA ratings of 20/24/22 mpg.

Of course, there are some important caveats with the Ranger's fuel economy win. While it is the gasoline midsize-truck champ, it's not as efficient as the diesel-powered Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, which are rated for 22/30/25 mpg with rear-wheel drive and 20/28/23 mpg with four-wheel drive.

It's also worth noting that the Honda Ridgeline posts similar highway fuel economy numbers to the Ranger -- it delivers 26 mpg highway with front-wheel drive and 25 mpg with all-wheel drive. The Chevy Colorado also can return 26 mpg highway with its four-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive.

Still, as the chart below shows, the new Ranger's fuel economy figures do put it right at the top of the class among its gasoline competition. (For brevity, only automatic-transmission variants are shown, and the GMC Canyon was skipped as it matches the Colorado's numbers.)

Midsize truck fuel economy Truck Drive Engine Horsepower Torque (lb-ft) City MPG Highway MPG Combined MPG Ford Ranger RWD 2.3L Turbo I4 270 310 21 26 23 Ford Ranger 4x4 2.3L Turbo I4 270 310 20 24 22 Chevrolet Colorado RWD 2.5L I4 200 191 20 26 22 Chevrolet Colorado 4x4 2.5L I4 200 191 19 24 21 Chevrolet Colorado RWD 3.6L V6 308 275 18 25 20 Chevrolet Colorado 4x4 3.6L V6 308 275 17 24 19 Honda Ridgeline FWD 3.5L V6 280 262 19 26 22 Honda Ridgeline AWD 3.5L V6 280 262 18 25 21 Nissan Frontier RWD 2.5L I4 152 171 17 22 19 Nissan Frontier RWD 4.0L V6 261 281 16 23 19 Nissan Frontier 4x4 4.0L V6 261 281 15 21 17 Toyota Tacoma RWD 2.7L I4 159 180 20 23 21 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 2.7L I4 159 180 19 22 20 Toyota Tacoma RWD 3.5L V6 278 265 19 24 21 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 3.5L V6 278 265 18 22 20

The 2019 Ford Ranger uses a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four engine rated for 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, with a 10-speed automatic transmission standard. It also will tow up to 7,500 pounds and has a payload rating of 1,860. Both those figures are, again, best-in-class among gasoline-powered rivals.

The 2019 Ford Ranger starts at $25,395. Stay tuned to Roadshow for a first-drive review of the new truck soon.