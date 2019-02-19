Shocking: 2019 Ford Fusion Energi recalled over exposed fuse

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford has issued a recall covering 2019 model year Fusion Energi sedans, due to an uncovered high voltage fuse. In a recall notice released Tuesday, Ford said 2,100 vehicles are affected by this problem.

The affected vehicles "do not meet the enhanced level of high voltage access protection required by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards 305," according to the recall statement. "This condition could allow contact with an uncovered high voltage fuse through a small gap behind the access panel." The results of touching this voltage source could be, um, shocking.

To rectify this problem, dealers will install a cover over the battery's electrical center, and the recall work will, of course, be performed free of charge. All of the affected vehicles were built between Oct. 1 and Dec. 14, 2018.

The Fusion lineup received a number of updates for 2019, including a restyled front fascia and the fitment of Ford's Co-Pilot360 driver assistance tech. For the plug-in hybrid Energi specifically, 2019 brought a bit more EV range -- a 20-percent improvement, though that only ups its electric driving ability to 25 miles.

Of course, the Fusion -- as well as many other Ford passenger cars -- won't be around much longer. The Fiesta, Focus and Fusion will all be phased out in the coming years as Ford shifts its focus to trucks, SUVs and other utility vehicles.