2019 Chevy Blazer: Top 10 things you need to know

A rundown of the early details on the new Chevy Blazer.

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The Blazer is returning to showrooms for the 2019 model year and here's what we know about Chevy's new crossover SUV so far.

1. Unibody foundation: Unlike the previous-generation Blazers, the new 2019 Chevy Blazer will not be an old-school body-on-frame SUV. Instead, it's based on a unibody platform that's also used for the GMC Terrain.

2. Three trim levels: Entry-level versions will simply be known as Blazer. The sportier-looking RS will occupy the middle of the lineup, while the Premier will be the most luxurious, range-topping example.

2019-chevrolet-blazer-7Enlarge Image

The new Blazer moves to a more compliant unibody foundation.

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

3. Two engine options: A 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque will be the Blazer's base engine, while customers will be able to upgrade to a 3.6-liter V6 making 305 horses and 269 pound-feet.

4. Nine-speed transmission: Both the four-cylinder and V6 will be mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

5. Front- and all-wheel-drive versions of the 2019 Chevy Blazer will be offered.

6. Towing: Chevy says a V6-equipped Blazer is estimated to have a 4,500-pound tow capacity.

7. Sporty looks: Design influence from the Camaro is evident in the new Blazer with a big grille, tall hood, skinny headlights, sculpted sheetmetal, high beltline and strong rear haunches. Inside, the center stack and round air vents are also taken from the Chevy muscle car.

8. Cabin features: Sliding rear seats and dual-zone climate controls are standard. A panoramic roof and hands-free power liftgate will be options on the Blazer.

    2019-chevrolet-blazerEnlarge Image

    There's a lot of Chevy Camaro inside of the new Blazer.

     Jon Wong/Roadshow

9. Technology: Chevy's latest MyLink system will handle infotainment with an 8-inch touchscreen, Bose audio, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and offer up to six USB ports. Available safety technologies include adaptive cruise control and rear camera mirror.

10. On sale: The all-new 2019 Chevy Blazer will go on sale in January. Pricing details aren't available yet, but a base price in the low $30,000 range seems like a good bet to put it on par with the Ford Edge, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Nissan Murano.

