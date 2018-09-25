2019 Chevy Blazer will start right around $30,000

The 2019 Chevy Blazer doesn't go on sale until early 2019, but at least we know where its starting price lies.

The 2019 Blazer will go on sale with a starting price of $29,995, which includes a destination and delivery charge. That will net you the base L trim -- pricing for the Blazer, RS and Premier trims are still TBA, but they should be made public in the next couple months.

Packaging hasn't been announced yet, either, but the Blazer has already been confirmed to carry a great deal of standard equipment. You won't have to shell out any additional cash to pick up keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated side mirrors or a sliding second-row seat. The standard infotainment system packs an 8-inch screen, in addition to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Of course, Chevrolet is happy to take more of your money. A number of options are available, including a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging and up to six USB ports. Chevrolet's bevy of active safety systems are still locked behind paid options, too, which is kind of a bummer, as many automakers are now including these systems as standard.

In terms of powertrain, the standard engine is a 2.5-liter I4 putting out 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque. If more grunt is desired, the RS and Premier models offer a 3.6-liter V6 with 305 hp and 269 pound-feet (it's optional on the Blazer trim, too). Both engines mate to a nine-speed automatic, with the buyer's choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

Keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow, because before it goes on sale, we'll get a chance to take the new Blazer for a spin and see how it performs.

