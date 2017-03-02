GM finally offers unlimited data for OnStar 4G LTE hotspots

Unlimited data is a lovely thing to have. Now, the same plans you try so hard to find for your mobile device can be had in your 4G LTE-equipped Chevrolet, and for a decent price, to boot.

General Motors will finally offer an unlimited data package for its OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot across its entire retail lineup. The package costs $20 per month, the data comes from AT&T and the billing comes just one month at a time, so you don't have to sign up for a whole year at once or anything like that.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Existing AT&T customers can have the bill added to their accounts for a bit of extra convenience.

Previously, $20 would only get you 4 gigabytes of data each month. In fact, to make room for the unlimited plan, GM rearranged its other plans. Both the 4GB ($20 per month) and 10GB plans ($40 per month) have been removed in favor of the unlimited plan. You can still pay $10 a month for 1GB of data, if that's what you really want.

Despite the news coming from Chevrolet, it's not limited to that automaker. In the US, the whole family of GM vehicles is eligible for the unlimited data plan, whether it's Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac or GMC. In 2016, Chevrolet owners alone streamed the equivalent of more than 17 million hours of video.

Unlimited data sounds like a good idea when you throw some context into the mix.