We've always been a little upset that Audi didn't see fit to bring its last two generations of RS4 to the US. But with the confirmation that this brand-new RS5 Sportback will, in fact, arrive in the US later this year, let's just say all is forgiven. Holy moly are we excited for this one.

With good reason, too. The RS5 Coupe is a lovely sports car, its rip-snorting, twin-turbocharged engine putting out an impressive 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, with Quattro all-wheel drive and a sport rear differential providing excellent on-road manners. Every bit of that package carries over to the RS5 Sportback. There's just more room to bring friends and cargo along on spirited drives.

Enlarge Image Audi

The Sportback should be a wee bit heavier than the RS5 Coupe, but that doesn't mean it'll be a slouch. Audi is estimating a 0-60 mph time of "under 4 seconds," as well as a top speed of 155 mph, or 174 mph if you opt for the Dynamic Plus package.

The RS5 Sportback looks just as hot as the coupe. Compared to an S5 Sportback, the RS5 sits just 7 millimeters lower to the ground, but with its large wheels, big haunches and larger air intakes, it looks substantially more aggressive. And it's available in Sonoma Green. One, please.

Inside, expect the usual smattering of excellent materials and superb tech, with Audi's Virtual Cockpit front and center. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will come standard, and unique RS displays will differentiate the RS5's Virtual Cockpit from lesser A5 and S5 models.

We won't have official pricing information for a few more months, but considering an S5 Sportback is $200 less than an S5 Coupe, we're thinking an RS5 Sportback will start somewhere close to the $69,900 MSRP of the RS5 Coupe. Look for the 2019 RS5 Sportback to arrive in Audi showrooms in the second half of 2018.