Audi RS5 Sportback is a mean, green, 444-hp machine

  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    1
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    2
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    3
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    4
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    5
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    6
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    7
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    8
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    9
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    10
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    11
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    12
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    13
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    14
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    15
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    16
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    17
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    18
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    19
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    20
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    21
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    22
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    23
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    24
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    25
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    26
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    27
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    28
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Quattro
    29
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
    30
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
    31
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
    32
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
    33
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
    34
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
    35
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
    36
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
    37
    of 39
  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
    38
    of 39

The Audi RS5 Sportback has the same 444-horsepower engine as the RS5 Coupe.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Sonoma Green! Hatchback! In case you can't tell, we're super excited for this one.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Green with envy? You should be.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

The RS5 Sportback's interior is just like the normal S5 Sportback, just more special, somehow.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

We cannot get enough of this thing.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

That shape! And it's a real hatchback, too.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Big wheels and air intakes set the RS5 apart from lesser Sportbacks.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Even in the dark, Sonoma Green looks rad.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

We can't wait to drive this one.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Look for the RS5 Sportback to debut at the New York Auto Show this week.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More
1 of 39
|

Audi RS5 Sportback is a mean, green, 444-hp machine

Published:
Up Next
2019 Toyota RAV4 SUV debuts in NY w...
54

Latest Stories

2019 Ford Fusion: Standard driver-assist tech, better plug-in range

2019 Ford Fusion: Standard driver-assist tech, better plug-in range

by
2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts sportier threads in New York

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts sportier threads in New York

by
Uber courted Arizona governor while scaling back sensors, reports say

Uber courted Arizona governor while scaling back sensors, reports say

by
2019 Acura RDX packs edgy looks, NSX-inspired dashboard

2019 Acura RDX packs edgy looks, NSX-inspired dashboard

by
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a diesel and new tech in New York

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a diesel and new tech in New York

by
Lincoln Aviator brings twin-turbo, plug-in hybrid power to New York

Lincoln Aviator brings twin-turbo, plug-in hybrid power to New York

by