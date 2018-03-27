Audi RS5 Sportback is a mean, green, 444-hp machine

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Audi RS5 Sportback has the same 444-horsepower engine as the RS5 Coupe.
Sonoma Green! Hatchback! In case you can't tell, we're super excited for this one.
Green with envy? You should be.
The RS5 Sportback's interior is just like the normal S5 Sportback, just more special, somehow.
We cannot get enough of this thing.
That shape! And it's a real hatchback, too.
Big wheels and air intakes set the RS5 apart from lesser Sportbacks.
Even in the dark, Sonoma Green looks rad.
We can't wait to drive this one.
Look for the RS5 Sportback to debut at the New York Auto Show this week.