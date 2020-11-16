Audi, Porsche and Bentley to gain flagship electric vehicle code-named Landjet, report says

Enlarge Image Audi

Volkswagen Group continues to pour resources into electric cars, and in addition to affordable EVs from the Volkswagen brand, the automaker has what sounds like a mighty luxurious flagship vehicle in the works, according to a new report.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported this past weekend the vehicle, code-named Landjet, will be a shared EV from Audi, Porsche and Bentley. It should feature three rows of seats with seating for seven. What's unclear is if the vehicle will be an SUV or have some sort of hybrid sedan body style. Designers are starting to have fun with EV designs since the powertrain opens up a world of possibilities from a design standpoint. One source told the German newspaper the vehicle will be target the Tesla Model S, however. That's a little peculiar since the Porsche Taycan effectively does this, but the Landjet project reportedly aims to achieve 404 miles of driving range.

According to more information from Automotive News Europe, Audi will undertake development and its version should arrive first, possibly in 2024. Porsche's and Bentley's own models based on the Landjet will come after. VW Group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported information. This car is also different from the coming Audi E-Tron GT, which shares its platform with the Porsche Taycan.

Amid all of this, rumors point to Bentley transferring over to Audi management as VW Group looks to find the British automaker's niche. And the brand will go totally electric by 2030. The Landjet could be an important part of Bentley's future plans.