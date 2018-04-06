CNET también está disponible en español.

This AC2600 router has lots of high-end features, such as four streams, MU-MIMO and beamforming, all for an affordable price: $170 or £175.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

With great speed and range on 2.4GHz, you can cover your house in Wi-Fi. However, the top speed and range on 5GHz was a little disappointing.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

This lightweight router has all the standard buttons on the back, but the antennas are not detachable.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The menu is one of the best features. It has lots of customization options and helpful analytics. Just don't forget to hit "apply" to save your changes.

Caption by / Photo by Dan Dziedzic/CNET
$169.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

It lacks band steering, which allows the router to automatically choose between 2.4GHz and 5GHz to connect your new devices to the best network. You can manually pick the band your want though.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The standard four gigabit LAN ports are available for your wired devices.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

With a USB 3.0 port and a USB 2.0 port, you will have plenty of space for network storage, printers or charging your mobile device.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Zyxel's One Connect app is easy to use, but I would recommend going with a browser for the initial setup.

Caption by / Photo by Dan Dziedzic/CNET
$169.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
Zyxel's Armor Z2 router is easy to use and affordable

