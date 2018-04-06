Zyxel's Armor Z2 router is easy to use and affordable

CNET también está disponible en español.
This AC2600 router has lots of high-end features, such as four streams, MU-MIMO and beamforming, all for an affordable price: $170 or £175.
With great speed and range on 2.4GHz, you can cover your house in Wi-Fi. However, the top speed and range on 5GHz was a little disappointing.
This lightweight router has all the standard buttons on the back, but the antennas are not detachable.
The menu is one of the best features. It has lots of customization options and helpful analytics. Just don't forget to hit "apply" to save your changes.
It lacks band steering, which allows the router to automatically choose between 2.4GHz and 5GHz to connect your new devices to the best network. You can manually pick the band your want though.
The standard four gigabit LAN ports are available for your wired devices.
With a USB 3.0 port and a USB 2.0 port, you will have plenty of space for network storage, printers or charging your mobile device.
Zyxel's One Connect app is easy to use, but I would recommend going with a browser for the initial setup.