ZX Spectrum in pictures

See the history of this iconic home computer pioneer.
The Sinclair ZX Spectrum was an affordable computer that introduced colourful gaming and amateur programming for the masses. It was so popular it spawned magazines like Sinclair User, published in the UK between 1982 and 1993, and featuring a young Rupert Goodwins on this cover (centre left).
Image credits: Wiki user Bill Bertram
The famous Sinclair ZX Spectrum.
This is the motherboard from the 48k model, priced at £175. A version with 16k of RAM could be acquired for £125.
This is the ZX Spectrum+, launched in 1984.
The ZX Spectrum 128. This is the model that Rupert worked on, and the last to be released before Sinclair was bought by Amstrad.
Once Sinclair was acquired by Amstrad more models followed, like the fancy ZX Spectrum +3, which had a built-in 3-inch floppy disk drive.