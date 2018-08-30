ZTE hopes to reclaim image with sleek Axon 9 Pro

The sleek Axon 9 Pro is waterproof, and has a 6.21-inch, 1080p AMOLED display. The display has its own dedicated chip to process video, a feature ZTE brands as "Axon Vision." The technology not only boosts a video's color contrast, but it bumps up its frame rate to render smoother images.
For your photo needs, it has a 12-megapixel with OIS and 20-megapixel camera on the back. The second camera is for depth information, so you can take bokeh-style portrait photos. But it's not a telephoto lens, so there's no optical zoom like in the iPhone X or Galaxy S9. On the front is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.
The Axon 9 Pro also jumps on two trends that many phones are following. First, there's an onscreen notch at the top. The phone doesn't come with any new special facial recognition technology, so there's no real reason for the notch other than having a thinner top bezel.