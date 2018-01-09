Up close with the Zotac Mek 1 and Magnus gaming PCs at CES

Here at CES 2018, gaming PC supplier Zotac showed off a pair of pretty small gaming PCs. The first is the Mek 1, a VR-ready SFF (small form factor) computer that fits up to a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card and comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of storage, a 240GB boot drive and more in its vertically oriented frame.
It's under 5 inches thick -- and the GTX 1070 Ti model should ship for under $1,400 this month (about £1,035 or AU$1,790).
Zotac says the PC has a dedicated chamber for the graphics card, to keep it thermally isolated from the rest of the computer. It'll fit up to a 12-inch dual-slot graphics cards if you want to swap it out, though you'll need to keep the total system power under 450 watts (or swap out the power supply too).