Your first peek at Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, G7 Play and G7 Power

Moto's full G7 lineup

Motorola accidentally published its portfolio of Moto G7 phones ahead of launch, CNET en Espanol discovered. They're named the Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play y G7 Power.

Moto G7

The Moto G7 is the latest version in the Moto G series, following up on the Moto G6, which CNET called the best budget phone of 2018. The Moto G7 will have a 6.24-inch screen.

Moto G7

Check out those bezels: slim on the sides and a tad thicker on the bottom, which lessens the chance that your palm will accidentally activate the screen.

Moto G7

The white color will have a silver frame.

Moto G7

Moto will continue the trend of placing two cameras on the back of the phone: 12 megapixels and 5 megapixels, respectively.

Moto G7 Power

Another phone in the portfolio, the 6.2-inch Moto G7 Power, comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a lower price tag than the Moto G7, which means other specs will take the back seat.

Moto G7 Power

Here it is from the side.

Moto G7 Power

There's a fingerprint reader right under the single camera lens on the back.

Moto G7 Power

Just like the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play, the Moto G7 Power runs off of a Snapdragon 632 chipset, which brings along some midrange features.

Moto G7 Plus

The Moto G7 Plus is, unsurprisingly, the most advanced of the operation, with a Snapdragon 636 chipset inside. It should see slightly faster speeds.

Moto G7 Plus

Once again we have the 6.24-inch screen here.

Moto G7 Plus

There's a 3,000mAh battery on board, the same as the Moto G7 and G7 Play.

Moto G7 Play

One trade-off with the G7 Play is its low base of 2GB of RAM.

Moto G7 Play

Here's a look at the back, in gold.

Moto G7 Play

All of these new Moto G7 phones run on Android 9 Pie. Keeping a current OS is part of this G family's appeal.

Moto G7 Play

Unlike the Moto G7 and G7 Plus, you have a single 13-megapixel camera here.

Moto G7 Play

And here it is from the side.

Moto G7 Play

Motorola is likely to formally announce its G7 lineup in the coming weeks, either at Mobile World Congress in late February, if not before.

