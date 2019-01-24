Your first peek at Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, G7 Play and G7 Power

CNET también está disponible en español.
Motorola accidentally published its portfolio of Moto G7 phones ahead of launch, CNET en Espanol discovered. They're named the Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play y G7 Power.
The Moto G7 is the latest version in the Moto G series, following up on the Moto G6, which CNET called the best budget phone of 2018. The Moto G7 will have a 6.24-inch screen.
Check out those bezels: slim on the sides and a tad thicker on the bottom, which lessens the chance that your palm will accidentally activate the screen.
The white color will have a silver frame.
Moto will continue the trend of placing two cameras on the back of the phone: 12 megapixels and 5 megapixels, respectively.
Another phone in the portfolio, the 6.2-inch Moto G7 Power, comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a lower price tag than the Moto G7, which means other specs will take the back seat.
There's a fingerprint reader right under the single camera lens on the back.
Just like the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play, the Moto G7 Power runs off of a Snapdragon 632 chipset, which brings along some midrange features.
The Moto G7 Plus is, unsurprisingly, the most advanced of the operation, with a Snapdragon 636 chipset inside. It should see slightly faster speeds.
There's a 3,000mAh battery on board, the same as the Moto G7 and G7 Play.
One trade-off with the G7 Play is its low base of 2GB of RAM.
All of these new Moto G7 phones run on Android 9 Pie. Keeping a current OS is part of this G family's appeal.
Unlike the Moto G7 and G7 Plus, you have a single 13-megapixel camera here.
Motorola is likely to formally announce its G7 lineup in the coming weeks, either at Mobile World Congress in late February, if not before.