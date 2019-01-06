Y-Brush doesn't look like an ordinary toothbrush

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The Y-Brush was designed to clean every tooth in your mouth in just 10 seconds.
It comes in two pieces. The trapezoid-shaped motor and the brush tray.
The tray is lined with nylon bristles positioned at 45-degree angles -- the same angle the American Dental Association (ADA) recommends holding a "normal" toothbrush against your gums.
The Y-Brush is rechargeable and will last a month of use on a single charge.
To use it, you put toothpaste in the brush tray.
You place it in your mouth and press the button on the handle which makes it vibrate. As it vibrates you make chewing motions for 5 seconds.
Next, you take it out of your mouth, flip it over and repeat the process.
The Y-Brush is currently undergoing a clinical trial, something not required for commercial toothbrushes.
The brush comes in four sizes to fit everyone from adults to kids.
You can currently preorder the Y-Brush with deliveries expected to happen in April 2019.