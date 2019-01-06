Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • y-brush-1
  • y-brush-5
  • y-brush-6
  • y-brush-4
  • y-brush-12
  • y-brush-8
  • y-brush-7
  • y-brush-10
  • y-brush-3
  • y-brush-11

Y-Brush

The Y-Brush was designed to clean every tooth in your mouth in just 10 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:FasTeesHRead the article
1
of 10

Y-Brush

It comes in two pieces. The trapezoid-shaped motor and the brush tray.

Published:Caption:Photo:FasTeesHRead the article
2
of 10

Y-Brush

The tray is lined with nylon bristles positioned at 45-degree angles -- the same angle the American Dental Association (ADA) recommends holding a "normal" toothbrush against your gums.

Published:Caption:Photo:FasTeesHRead the article
3
of 10

Y-Brush

The Y-Brush is rechargeable and will last a month of use on a single charge.

Published:Caption:Photo:FasTeesHRead the article
4
of 10

Y-Brush

To use it, you put toothpaste in the brush tray.

Published:Caption:Photo:FasTeesHRead the article
5
of 10

Y-Brush

You place it in your mouth and press the button on the handle which makes it vibrate. As it vibrates you make chewing motions for 5 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:FasTeesHRead the article
6
of 10

Y-Brush

Next, you take it out of your mouth, flip it over and repeat the process.

Published:Caption:Photo:FasTeesHRead the article
7
of 10

Y-Brush

The Y-Brush is currently undergoing a clinical trial, something not required for commercial toothbrushes.

Published:Caption:Photo:FasTeesHRead the article
8
of 10

Y-Brush

The brush comes in four sizes to fit everyone from adults to kids.

Published:Caption:Photo:FasTeesHRead the article
9
of 10

Y-Brush

You can currently preorder the Y-Brush with deliveries expected to happen in April 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:FasTeesHRead the article
10
of 10
Now Reading

Y-Brush doesn't look like an ordinary toothbrush

Up Next

Lexus LS 500h is Toyota's latest autonomous research platform

Latest Stories

KitchenAid brings Google Assistant to a splash-resistant smart display at CES 2019

KitchenAid brings Google Assistant to a splash-resistant smart display at CES 2019

by
Currant brings in-wall smart outlet to CES 2019

Currant brings in-wall smart outlet to CES 2019

by
CES 2019 has LavvieBot litter box: A smart place for cats to poop

CES 2019 has LavvieBot litter box: A smart place for cats to poop

by
GoSun shows off new solar oven at CES 2019

GoSun shows off new solar oven at CES 2019

by
ConnectSense brings in-wall outlet smarts to CES 2019

ConnectSense brings in-wall outlet smarts to CES 2019

by