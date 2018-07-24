Xiaomi's Mi A2 shows that cheap doesn't mean ugly

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The Xiaomi Mi A2 has an attractive design, decent specs and a low price. The downside? It's not coming to the UK, the US or Spain.
Those of us in those countries will have to look elsewhere, which is a shame as this 250 Euro phone is pretty solid on paper.
The 6-inch screen has a 2,160x1,080-pixel resolution which is nice and sharp.
A dual camera setup is on the back. It takes decent daylight shots and can do portraits with attractive out of focus backgrounds.
It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with an update to Android P coming later this year.
The camera unit is somewhat reminiscent of the iPhone X's.
It charges with USB-C and supports Qualcomm's fast charging.
The metal back feels great and I like the soft gold colour.
The interface is stock Android so there's no nasty bloatware to slow things down.
The 20-megapixel front-facing camera will appeal to the selfie lovers among you.
There's no waterproofing on this phone so keep it away from water.
It has a 4,000mAh battery