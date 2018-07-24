Esto también se puede leer en español.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has an attractive design, decent specs and a low price. The downside? It's not coming to the UK, the US or Spain.

Those of us in those countries will have to look elsewhere, which is a shame as this 250 Euro phone is pretty solid on paper.

Published:
1
of 11

The 6-inch screen has a 2,160x1,080-pixel resolution which is nice and sharp.

Published:
2
of 11

A dual camera setup is on the back. It takes decent daylight shots and can do portraits with attractive out of focus backgrounds.

Published:
3
of 11

It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with an update to Android P coming later this year.

Published:
4
of 11

The camera unit is somewhat reminiscent of the iPhone X's.

Published:
5
of 11

It charges with USB-C and supports Qualcomm's fast charging.

Published:
6
of 11

The metal back feels great and I like the soft gold colour.

Published:
7
of 11

The interface is stock Android so there's no nasty bloatware to slow things down. 

Published:
8
of 11

The 20-megapixel front-facing camera will appeal to the selfie lovers among you.

Published:
9
of 11

There's no waterproofing on this phone so keep it away from water. 

Published:
10
of 11

It has a 4,000mAh battery

Published:
11
of 11
Xiaomi's Mi A2 shows that cheap doesn't mean ugly

iPhone 2018: Most-wanted features

